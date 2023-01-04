Amid drone threat, BSF grapple with foggy conditions, step up vigil along IB in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 3

With dense fog enveloping the region, the BSF has been on high alert as drone intrusions have seen a significant rise the past one year.

Anti-national elements, including Pakistan-based terrorists and notorious gangsters, were pumping in contraband, arms and explosives at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence in order to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

Earlier, the smugglers used conceal and clear methods, besides throwing or inserting PVC pipes for sneaking in heroin and arms, but these methods are hardly used now. The unscrupulous elements are using drones for the purpose.

On Tuesday, a Pakistan miscreant was shot dead by BSF jawans near Chhanna border outpost in Dariya Mansoor village here.

Following intelligence inputs regarding increase in smuggling bids during the foggy season, the BSF troops have intensified the patrolling along the barbed fence to check illegal activities along the International Border (IB).

The BSF has also installed anti-drone systems to check the repeated air space violations by drones.

A BSF official said anti-national forces in Pakistan were using drones for pushing in drugs and arms. He said the BSF had been on alert and taking the help of technology to thwart drone movements from across the International Border. He said patrolling has also been intensified to check the threat.

Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma said besides using high-end sophisticated drones, assembled drones were also being used for smuggling. He said the Punjab Police were taking appropriate measures to counter the threat.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan