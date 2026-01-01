Amid fog, lack of reflectors, fog lights on commercial vehicles poses serious risks

The absence of reflectors, headlights and fog lights on a large number of commercial vehicles has emerged as a major threat to the safety of commuters amid the heavy fog that the region has been grappling with.

With dense fog reducing visibility to just a few metres in the early morning and late evening hours, drivers on highways and city roads are finding it increasingly difficult to spot slow moving or stationary trucks and tractors that are not equipped with light reflectors.

Commuters complained that many commercial vehicles, including trucks, trolleys, tractors and goods carriers, were operating without basic safety equipment mandated by law. In several cases, rear reflectors were either missing or broken, while headlights and fog lamps were not functional, making such vehicles almost invisible in thick fog.

The problem becomes more dangerous on highways and link roads, where heavy vehicles often move at slow speeds or are parked on roadsides.

Two-wheeler riders and small car drivers are particularly vulnerable, as they get little reaction time to avoid a collision.

Traffic experts said reflectors and proper lighting played a crucial role in preventing accidents in low visibility.

Reflective tapes on the rear and sides of vehicles helped approaching drivers judge distance and speed, while fog lights improved visibility close to the ground, they added.

The absence of these could turn even a short journey into a life-threatening experience, experts said.

Despite clear rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, enforcement remains weak. Commuters allege that checking of commercial vehicles is rarely carried out, allowing vehicle owners to ignore safety norms without fear of penalty.

Residents have urged the traffic police and the Transport Department to launch special drives to check commercial vehicles in the foggy season.

They have also appealed to vehicle owners to take responsibility and ensure that their vehicles are properly equipped.

With foggy conditions expected to continue, timely action could help prevent accidents and save lives.