DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amid fog, lack of reflectors, fog lights on commercial vehicles poses serious risks

Amid fog, lack of reflectors, fog lights on commercial vehicles poses serious risks

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:33 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A vehicle plies on Majitha road in Amritsar amid heavy fog. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The absence of reflectors, headlights and fog lights on a large number of commercial vehicles has emerged as a major threat to the safety of commuters amid the heavy fog that the region has been grappling with.

Advertisement

With dense fog reducing visibility to just a few metres in the early morning and late evening hours, drivers on highways and city roads are finding it increasingly difficult to spot slow moving or stationary trucks and tractors that are not equipped with light reflectors.

Advertisement

Commuters complained that many commercial vehicles, including trucks, trolleys, tractors and goods carriers, were operating without basic safety equipment mandated by law. In several cases, rear reflectors were either missing or broken, while headlights and fog lamps were not functional, making such vehicles almost invisible in thick fog.

Advertisement

The problem becomes more dangerous on highways and link roads, where heavy vehicles often move at slow speeds or are parked on roadsides.

Two-wheeler riders and small car drivers are particularly vulnerable, as they get little reaction time to avoid a collision.

Advertisement

Traffic experts said reflectors and proper lighting played a crucial role in preventing accidents in low visibility.

Reflective tapes on the rear and sides of vehicles helped approaching drivers judge distance and speed, while fog lights improved visibility close to the ground, they added.

The absence of these could turn even a short journey into a life-threatening experience, experts said.

Despite clear rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, enforcement remains weak. Commuters allege that checking of commercial vehicles is rarely carried out, allowing vehicle owners to ignore safety norms without fear of penalty.

Residents have urged the traffic police and the Transport Department to launch special drives to check commercial vehicles in the foggy season.

They have also appealed to vehicle owners to take responsibility and ensure that their vehicles are properly equipped.

With foggy conditions expected to continue, timely action could help prevent accidents and save lives.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts