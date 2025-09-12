DT
PT
Amid health crisis in Ajnala, Ramdas areas, livestock too face disease threats

Amid health crisis in Ajnala, Ramdas areas, livestock too face disease threats

Experts have also warned of a potential outbreak of Gal Ghotu, a bacterial disease that affects cattle
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:10 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
A veterinarian checks a buffalo at a village in Amritsar.
While flood-affected families in the Ajnala and Ramdas areas are battling health concerns, animals too are facing serious health risks in the aftermath of the calamity. The Veterinary Department has confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Dhariwal Kaler village, and experts have also warned of a potential outbreak of Gal Ghotu, a bacterial disease that affects cattle.

ASF, a viral disease that affects only pigs and wild boars, was detected at a pig farm in Dhariwal Kaler. Following the confirmation, the village has been declared the epicenter of the outbreak. Navraj Singh Sandhu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, clarified that the disease does not spread to humans or other animals and has no connection to the recent floods.

He further explained that since ASF has no known cure, strict containment measures are essential. These include the culling and safe disposal of pigs at affected farms, sealing and sanitizing the premises, and banning the movement of pigs and pork products between farms. Regular surveillance is also being carried out in surrounding areas to prevent further spread.

According to a notification issued by the Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, the area within a 0-1 km radius of Dhariwal Kaler has been declared an “Infected Zone”, while the 1-10 km surrounding area has been designated a “Surveillance Zone”. The district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to enforce a complete ban on the movement of live or dead pigs, unprocessed pork, or pork products in and out of the infected zone.

The sale and purchase of such products in local markets have also been strictly prohibited. These orders will remain in effect from September 10 to November 9.

Animal Husbandry officials have appealed to the public not to panic or spread misinformation, emphasizing that ASF is restricted to pigs and poses no threat to human health.

