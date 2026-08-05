Amid heightened security, 14 red alert checkpoints set up

In view of heightened security concerns, the Amritsar Rural Police on Monday conducted intensive search at 14 red alert checkpoints set up across the rural belt of the district.

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The special checking drive was carried out from 2 pm to 4 pm on the directions of Border Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill and SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh. The checkpoints were set up at strategically important locations, including entry and exit points, bridges, bypasses and roads connecting the border areas.

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Each naka was laid under the supervision of police officers of SP and DSP rank, with police personnel deployed to conduct thorough checking of vehicles and suspicious persons. The police teams also maintained a close watch on vehicles entering and leaving the district.

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The checkpoints were set up at Pul Drain, Mattewal; T-point Rajewala on the New Bypass, Tarn Taran, under the Chattiwind police station jurisdiction; T-point Awan near Ramdas Main Road in Ajnala; Attalgarh under the Gharinda police station jurisdiction; Mour Umranangal under the Beas police station jurisdiction; Pul Nehar at Arjan Manga; T-point Nagiana Sahib near the electricity board office; Adda Kawe under Lopoke police station jurisdiction; Pul Sua Nawa at Fatehgarh on Churian Road under the Jhander police station jurisdiction; Pul Nehar at Gosal Zimidara; Mour Gunnowal under the Jandiala police station jurisdiction; T-point Hoshiar Nagar under the Gharinda police station jurisdiction; Adda Chappa Ram Singh and Valmiki Chowk in Jandiala.

Senior police officials said the deployment aimed at strengthening surveillance and ensuring that suspicious movement was detected promptly. The checking was particularly significant, given the strategic location of the Amritsar rural belt, which includes areas adjoining the International Border and important routes leading towards border villages.

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Gazetted officers supervising the nakas also interacted with police personnel deployed at the checkpoints and monitored the arrangements.

The police said such drives helped maintain law and order and enhance security across the rural belt.