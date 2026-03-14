Amid LPG crisis, city teacher develops biofuel bricklets

As the LPG supply crisis deepens, many households, particularly in rural areas, have been forced to temporarily switch to electricity or traditional fuels. Amid this situation, an Amritsar-based government school teacher, Sanjeev Sharma, is encouraging students and the community to adopt bio-based fuels as an alternative energy source.

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Sanjeev, a vocational teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, runs a school science club where he has developed sustainable projects that utilise paddy straw, agricultural waste and kitchen waste to produce biofuel bricklets or pellets for energy needs. The current disruption in LPG supply has forced many rural households to search for ‘balan’ or traditional burning material, while the rising cost of coal and wood is putting additional financial pressure on families.

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“Biofuels are sustainable and cost-effective as they primarily use waste as a source of energy,” said Sharma. Apart from producing biofuels such as ethanol from sugarcane and farm waste, he and his team have been converting agricultural waste and paddy straw into bricklets to generate green energy. The group has also created dusters using waste collected from the school and nearby areas, including farms.

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Based on the simple principle of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”, organic waste from the school kitchen and nearby farms is segregated, dried and compressed to create natural fibres, which are then converted into pellets and bricklets. His team of students has also won several accolades at the Wipro Earthian Awards and the National Children’s Science Congress.

Sharma said he was inspired by reports of biogas plants being revived in several villages across India. “Using a similar concept, cow dung, kitchen waste, agricultural residues, dried leaves, waste paper and sawdust can be used to make these bricklets. They can be produced through anaerobic digestion of organic waste and used directly in biogas stoves for cooking,” he said. Though they have a lower calorific value than coal, he noted that they are clean and easily produced at the household level.

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According to experts, around 2.6 kg of biomass per day can substitute LPG usage for a typical household. Sharma also highlighted that compressed agricultural residues such as rice husk, sawdust and straw — similar to those produced in his school project — can be used in pellet-based cookstoves designed for cleaner combustion.

“During such times, these biofuels can serve as a short-term alternative. Direct burning of dry waste leads to CO2 and other harmful emissions, but briquettes allow controlled burning with comparatively lower pollutants,” he said.

Sharma added that government schools should consider adopting these sustainable, low-cost biofuel options if the LPG crisis deepens. “It will help keep school kitchens running and ensure that mid-day meals continue without disruption,” he said.