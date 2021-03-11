Amid protest, no opening of Mannan toll plaza on first day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

On the first day of its start, the toll plaza set up at Mannan village on National Highway No.354 could not start functioning on Friday with residents of the area holding a protest against its opening before fulfilling their certain demands.

Work on the toll plaza started three years ago and it was to start functioning from today. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the help of the district administration and a heavy police force came to the spot to start its functioning.

The residents under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, bus operators’ union and other mass organizations staged a dharna at the toll plaza.

Addressing the protesters, Harpreet Singh Sidhwan, Dhanna Singh Lalu Ghuman and Hardeep Singh Johal said work on the Mannan-Khemkaran road had been left midway for the last five years. The resident asked them to make water drainage gullies along the stretch for draining out rainwater, complete the road to Khemkaran and toll fee exemption for people residing within a 10-km radius of the toll plaza.

SDM Rajnish Arora and DSP Sucha Singh Bal organised rounds of meetings with the protesters in the past, but all attempts bore no fruit. The administration had to face humiliation as the residents were adamant on their demands.