Amid ‘traitor’ jibes, Raghav Chadha’s tea break at Amritsar’s iconic Giani stall brews a political message

Amid the political heat surrounding his switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made a stop at Amritsar’s iconic Giani Tea Stall — a place where politics has traditionally found an informal setting over cups of steaming tea.

Chadha, who joined BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs earlier this year, has since been at the centre of a political confrontation with his former party, especially as he arrived in Punjab for BJP’s 'Nasha Mukt Yatra'.

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At Giani’s, however, the political conversation took a lighter turn. After a day of engagements, Chadha sat over tea and interacted with people about Punjab politics.

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Sharing his experience on X, Chadha tweeted,

“नशे में नाश है,

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चाय पर विश्वास है।

कुछ लोगों में भ्रम है,

लेकिन चाय में दम है!”

The choice of venue was perhaps fitting. And so were the carefully chosen words Chadha used to describe his experience — a political message, perhaps, when the conversation around his Punjab visit has mostly been focused on his former party AAP calling him a ‘traitor’.

Giani Tea Stall on Cooper Road is not merely known for its tea and kachoris; it has also acquired a distinct political identity over the years.

The stall has hosted an array of political figures including Parkash Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh and Arun Jaitley. Political leaders are particularly drawn to the politically aware morning crowd that gathers there.

It is an everyday public space where politicians can encounter traders, professionals and ordinary residents — and engage in no-holds-barred political conversations.