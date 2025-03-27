DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Amritpal aide Varinder Fauji brought from Assam's Dibrugarh jail 

Amritpal aide Varinder Fauji brought from Assam's Dibrugarh jail 

Ajnala sub-divisional court sends Fauji to five-day police remand
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:43 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Ajnala sub-divisional court remanded pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's aide Varinder Singh Fauji in five-day police custody after he was produced before it on Thursday.

Fauji was brought from Dibrugarh central jail in Assam after expiry of his detention period under the National Security Act.

Gurvinder Singh, DSP, Amritsar rural police, said the police had sought seven-day remand.

Advertisement

Varinder Singh, who left the Army, was a personal security guard of Amritpal. He was part of the mob that attacked Ajnala police station in February 2023. He would now be produced in court on April 1, the DSP said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper