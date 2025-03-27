The Ajnala sub-divisional court remanded pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's aide Varinder Singh Fauji in five-day police custody after he was produced before it on Thursday.

Fauji was brought from Dibrugarh central jail in Assam after expiry of his detention period under the National Security Act.

Gurvinder Singh, DSP, Amritsar rural police, said the police had sought seven-day remand.

Varinder Singh, who left the Army, was a personal security guard of Amritpal. He was part of the mob that attacked Ajnala police station in February 2023. He would now be produced in court on April 1, the DSP said.