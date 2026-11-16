Amritpal Singh seeks fresh 3-day interim bail to attend grandmother’s last rites

The legal team of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Sunday filed fresh applications seeking interim bail for him and two of his relatives to attend the cremation and other last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, after the earlier interim bail orders became infructuous on November 14.

While hearing the fresh applications, the court issued a notice to the Punjab Government and sought its response. The state government is likely to submit its reply on Tuesday, following which the court will decide on the pleas.

Harjot Mann, counsel for Amritpal, said the earlier order granting the MP three hours of interim bail on November 13 had become infructuous on November 14. Jail authorities in Dibrugarh sent an email to this effect. He said the order could no longer be amended, so the legal team filed the fresh applications.

The fresh pleas seek three days of interim bail for Amritpal from November 21 to 23 to attend his grandmother's cremation on November 21, the collection of her ashes on November 22 and the bhog ceremony on November 23.

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Mann said the fresh applications were filed on new grounds and expressed hope that the court would grant the MP three days of interim bail this time, instead of the three-hour relief granted earlier.

A similar application has been filed for Amritpal's uncle, Harjit Singh, who is lodged in Bathinda jail. He was earlier brought to Jallupur Khera on November 14 to attend the funeral, which was postponed.

Mann said the legal team had emailed the Bathinda jail authorities on November 13, informing them that the cremation would not take place as scheduled. The fresh plea seeks permission for Harjit to attend the ceremonies on November 21, 22 and 23.

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An application has also been moved seeking three-day parole for Sukhmanpreet Singh, Amritpal's cousin, who is lodged in Mansa jail, to attend the ceremonies on the same dates.