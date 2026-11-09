Charan Kaur, grandmother of Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, passed away after a prolonged illness, family members said on Sunday.

Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, said she had been unwell for the past three months and had been hospitalised twice during this period.

Earlier, the family had moved an application seeking interim bail for Amritpal Singh to enable him to meet his ailing grandmother. However, on October 7, the Amritsar District Court allowed the MP, who is lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, to speak to her through a 10-minute video call.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in the Assam jail. He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).