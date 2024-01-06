Amritpal Singh’s supporter held from Delhi sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The Amritsar rural police arrested Gurpreet Singh, an accomplice of Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, from Delhi on Thursday. He was on Friday produced in a court at Ajnala, which sent him to three-day police custody.

Both Gurpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh were involved in a case in which they kidnapped and thrashed Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, on February 16 last year.

He was arrested from the New Delhi railway station when he along with family members of Amritpal was returning from Nanded after paying obeisance at Hazur Sahib. He was brought to Amritsar on transit remand yesterday.

Varinder Singh told the police that he was kidnapped from Damdami Taksal in Ajnala. He told the police that the accused bundled him into an SUV and took him to a tubewell in Jandiala where Amritpal and his armed supporters were present. He alleged that they brutally thrashed him with sticks and snatched his phone and purse.

On his complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 365, 379-B (2), 323, 506 (2), 148 and 149 of the IPC against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and his 20 unidentified supporters.

Varinder Singh told the police that he used to follow Amritpal Singh on social media. He alleged Bikramjit Singh, who accompanied Amritpal Singh, was involved in some unethical activities. He said he wanted to tell Amritpal Singh about this. As he was not allowed to meet him, he made a video on social media.

Later, he got a call from someone who said they wanted to meet him at Ajnala. When he went there, three persons took him in an SUV. After he was beaten up, he was let off with a warning not to tell anyone about the incident.

The police had arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, in the case which had led to the violent protest outside the Ajnala police station. Amritpal and his supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station leaving several cops injured.