Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women

Amritsar: Mahatma Hansraj Library of BBK DAV College for Women organised a book reading session featuring Arveena Soni, poet and Joint Director, Golden Sarovar Portico, and Joint Treasurer, FICCI FLO, Amritsar. Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, Dr Pushpinder Walia, principal, emphasised the importance of fostering reading habits among students. She added that book reading sessions provide a conducive and supportive environment, enabling young individuals to immerse themselves in the transformative power of literature. Dr Simarpreet Sandhu expressed her sincere gratitude to the college and lauded its diligent efforts in organising such an enlightening session. During the session, Arveena Soni, the author of Poetry in Motion, shared that her book is dedicated to every woman, with each poem reflecting a piece of her soul.

