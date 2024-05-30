Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Mahatma Hansraj Library of BBK DAV College for Women organised a book reading session featuring Arveena Soni, poet and Joint Director, Golden Sarovar Portico, and Joint Treasurer, FICCI FLO, Amritsar. Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, Dr Pushpinder Walia, principal, emphasised the importance of fostering reading habits among students. She added that book reading sessions provide a conducive and supportive environment, enabling young individuals to immerse themselves in the transformative power of literature. Dr Simarpreet Sandhu expressed her sincere gratitude to the college and lauded its diligent efforts in organising such an enlightening session. During the session, Arveena Soni, the author of Poetry in Motion, shared that her book is dedicated to every woman, with each poem reflecting a piece of her soul.

Guru Nanak Dev University

ScholarGPS 2022 Institutional Ranking framework, which is a private database ranking educational institutions across the world through evaluation, has placed GNDU at 1,119 rank in the previous five-year ranking (2018-2022) and 2,836 in the lifetime ranking on a global scale. Agriculture and Natural Resources courses ranked 191, followed by Life Sciences (694), Physical Sciences and Mathematics (819), and Engineering and Computer Science (948). In 2022, GNDU had ‘Lifetime Institutional Ranking’ of 1,772, according to the ScholarGPS database, and over the past five years, it has improved its rank to 951. Three types of rankings were provided by the ScholarGPS database — institutional, national, and global overall. Based on productivity, influence and quality, ScholarGPS, has created thorough profiles and rankings of scholars and institutions. It extracted data from 30 million individual academic records that are connected to more than 55,000 academic and non-academic institutions globally using machine learning techniques, quantifiable, multi-level rankings of academics’ and institutions’ output in relation to the calibre and significance of their research output.

Shri Ram Educational Society

Balbir Bajaj and Satish Bansal were unanimously elected president and secretary of Shri Ram Educational Society once again on May 25, respectively. Bajaj then nominated ML Aeri as vice president, Madan Lal Arora as finance secretary and Suresh Mahajan as joint secretary of Shri Ram Educational Society. This team, of office-bearers, has been heading the society for the past 16 years and has been associated with it for more than 22 years. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, principal, Shri Ram Ashram Public School, praised Bajaj and the newly elected and nominated members as a committed team who have managed both the schools successfully, ensuring continuous progress. Teachers from both the institutions also congratulated the management and acknowledged their significant contributions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.