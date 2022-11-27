Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

The Amritsar rural police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. Though the incident occurred in April, a complaint was lodged with the police after the suspect uploaded an objectionable picture of the victim on social media.

The accused was identified as Ajaypal Singh of Marar village in Batala. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC, Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 67-B of the IT Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made so far.

The complainant told the police that she came in contact with the accused at her school where he used to come for sports events. She said in April, he called her to Amritsar on the pretext of paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He met her at the bus stand and took her to a hotel where he forcibly made a physical relation with her and also captured her objectionable pictures and videos on his phone. She said the accused also threatened her with dire consequences and said on refusing to meet him again, he threatened to post her video on social media. As she did not respond to his message, he uploaded the same on a social media platform.

The police said efforts were on to nab the accused and investigation was on.