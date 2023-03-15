Amritsar: 1-kg heroin seized near IB

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Border Security Force seized 1.08-kg heroin from Bharobhal village near the International Border here Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, the BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol near the border fence, observed suspicious human footprints in the area. They searched the area and recovered three packets. The total weight of the recovered heroin was 1.08 kg. tns

1 nabbed for molesting girl

Tarn Taran: The Patti Sadar police arrested one person on Monday in connection with sexual harassment of a school girl. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here on Tuesday that the accused had been identified as Jora Singh of Sabhra village. The accused molested a teenage school girl, a student of Class VII at Government Senior Secondary School, Sabhra. The girl was on her way back home on Monday after school hours when the accused molested her publicly.