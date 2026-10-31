Amritsar: 10 kg heroin seized, 2 arrested

The Amritsar rural police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 10.22 kg of heroin from their possession near Attari.

The accused have been identified as Navsumit Singh, alias Manpreet Singh, a resident of Khehra village, and Balwinder Singh, alias Dhoni, a resident of Jhabal in Tarn Taran district.

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A police team was patrolling near the horticulture garden at Attari when it received a tip-off that the two accused were allegedly involved in large-scale heroin smuggling and were heading towards GT Road on a motorcycle (PB02AS3587) to deliver a consignment.

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Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a checkpoint near Attari and intercepted the motorcycle. A search led to the recovery of 10 kg and 22 gm of heroin packed in a polybag, two mobile phones and the motorcycle. The contraband was apparently smuggled from Pakistan via a drone.

A case under Sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered.