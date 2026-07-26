Amritsar: 14 new Aam Aadmi Clinics come up

The district health department on Saturday expanded its primary healthcare network with the inauguration of 14 new Aam Aadmi Clinics.

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The clinics, aimed at providing free and accessible medical services to residents, were inaugurated as part of a statewide initiative under which Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, along with senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, dedicated 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state to the public.

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In the district, the newly established clinics were inaugurated by MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Dr Ajay Gupta, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu and Halqa in-charge Karamjit Singh Rintu.

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The clinics have been set up at Arya Samaj Mandir, Central Jail, Kangra Colony, Labour Colony (Khandwala), Baba Deep Singh Colony (Nangli), Mule Chak near Arya Samaj School, New Amritsar, Sant Channan Singh Colony, South City, Sri Guru Hargobind Stadium, Daburji Link Road, Ward No. 10 Ganda Singh Wala, and Ward No. 12 Tung Bala.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij said the Aam Aadmi Clinics were playing a vital role in strengthening the state’s healthcare system.