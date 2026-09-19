Amritsar: 17 kg heroin seized, 3 held in cross-border drug smuggling module

Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, recovered another major haul of 17 kg of heroin and arrested three alleged members of a cross-border smuggling module during a naka near a flyover on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Prince, Malkit Singh and Rajinder Singh, all residents of the Kot Mit Singh and Khalsa Nagar areas of Amritsar.

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A Maruti Swift car (HR30-N-2780), allegedly being used to transport the contraband, was also impounded.

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The recovery is the third major seizure by the CI in four days, taking the total quantity of heroin seized in the three operations to 54 kg.

Sharing the information, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the CI team had received specific information that three members of a cross-border smuggling network had received a consignment dropped by a drone and were on their way to deliver it near the flyover.

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The police laid a naka and intercepted the car near a park. During a search, 17 kg of heroin was recovered.

The DGP said a preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were allegedly working in coordination with smugglers operating from across the border and were receiving consignments for further distribution.

The police are probing the forward and backward linkages of the network and the role of other persons involved in the smuggling chain.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.