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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: 17 properties under trust up for e-auction

Amritsar: 17 properties under trust up for e-auction

October 12 last date for submission of bids

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:57 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Improvement Trust has put up 17 properties with a combined reserve price of Rs 49.05 crore for its fifth e-auction.

These include the ones located in the District Shopping Centre on Ajnala Road, Truck Stand Scheme, Mall Mandi Scheme, Ajnala Road Block-B and Nehru Shopping Complex.

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According to the auction notice, the bidding will be conducted through the tender wizard/DLGP portal.

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The last date for submission of bids is October 12 till 5 pm, while online bidding will begin at 10 am on October 13 and continue till 5 pm on October 15.

The District Shopping Centre, Ajnala road, accounts for the bulk of the high-value properties in the auction. Four properties from the scheme have been included, with reserve prices ranging from around Rs 8 crore to Rs 12.06 crore.

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The largest property in the auction measures 363 sq yards and carries a reserve price of Rs 12.06 crore. Another 308.44-square-yard property has a reserve price of Rs 10.20 crore, while properties measuring 273.16 square yards and 242 square yards have reserve prices of Rs 9.03 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively.

The four District Shopping Centre properties together have reserve prices of around Rs3 9.29 crore, making them the most significant component of the auction.

The trust has also included four properties under the Truck Stand Scheme,

two under the Mall Mandi Scheme, one under

Ajnala Road Block-B and six properties at Nehru Shopping Complex.

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