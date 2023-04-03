Amritsar: 2 arrested under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Division B police have arrested Jatinder Singh of Verka and Jugraj Singh of Mian Pandher village for allegedly possessing 700 gm of opium. They were arrested from 100-feet road after a tip off. A case under Section 18B/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. They were brought on police remand for further probe. TNS

Man robbed of scooter

Amritsar: Unidentified persons have snatched a scooter from a local resident in the Kot Khalsa area. The complainant, Jaswinder Singh, said that he was returning home in the night when four unidentified persons stopped him and snatched his scooter. The incident occurred on Wednesday night while a case was registered on Saturday. TNS

2 held for drug peddling

Amritsar: The Majitha police have arrested two persons, identified as Manjit Singh of Daduwal village, and Prince of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran, on the charge of drug peddling. The police seized 55-gm heroin and a computer scale from them. The police said Manjit Singh was arrested by the police from near Bajwa Hospital. Seeing the police party he threw a polythene bag containing the contraband. Later, his interrogation revealed that he had bought the heroin from Prince who was also arrested in the case. A case under Sections 21/29-61-85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. Further investigations were on.