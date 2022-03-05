Amritsar: 2 bike-borne persons rob finance firm staffer of Rs73K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

Two bike-borne persons snatched a bag containing over Rs 73,000 from a finance firm employee near Rajdhan village falling under the Mehta police station here on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Rahul Jatav of Karoli district in Rajasthan, was going towards Baba Bakala on his bike after collecting instalments from clients when the accused with covered faces robbed him of the cash.

In his complaint lodged with the police, he stated that he worked as a group manager in Bharti Finance Limited at the Baba Bakala branch. He said he had collected instalments from clients in Butar Khurd, Butar Sevian, Ramdiwali and Chananke villages.

He said he was going to Baba Bakala village from Nath Di Khuhi village when the bike-borne persons came near him. They were armed with sharp weapons. He said before he could understand they snatched his bag containing Rs 73,376, a tab, bio-metric machine and documents of the company.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of IPC against unidentified persons in this connection while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, passersby nabbed a snatcher in Nathupur village area when he tried to escape after snatching a mobile phone from Ranjit Singh of Bhakna Kalan village falling under the Gharinda police station here on late Thursday evening.

He told the police that after having dinner, he was going towards Nathupur village for a walk. A few metres away from his house three persons snatched his mobile phone. He said as he raised an alarm, passersby nabbed one of the suspects while his two accomplices managed to run away. He was later identified as Gurpreet Singh of Nathupura village. He was later handed over to the police.

Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh said a case under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered against him and his two unidentified accomplices. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. Raids were on to nab his accomplices, he added.