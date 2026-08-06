Amritsar: 2-day strike by govt staff, want old pension scheme restored

Ministerial employees across Punjab on Wednesday began a two-day pen-down strike in support of their long-pending demands following a state wide call by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU). The strike will continue on Thursday, while employees will proceed on mass leave on August 7 to participate in a state-level rally in Chandigarh.

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Addressing the media, District President Manjinder Singh Sandhu and District General Secretary Jagdish Thakur said the protest was launched over the Punjab government’s failure to fulfil commitments made to employees. They said the agitation is part of a state wide programme to press the government to resolve pending issues concerning employees and pensioners.

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The union has demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), implementation of the 4, 9 and 14-year Assured Career Progression (ACP) benefits, release of the pending 18 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), extension of fitment factor benefits to pensioners, regularisation of contractual employees, restoration of withdrawn allowances and resolution of other pending demands.