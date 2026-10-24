Amritsar: 2-hr voter registration camps today

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will hold special two-hour camps from 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday to facilitate amendments to voter identity cards under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

First-time voters whose eligibility date is January 1, 2027, can also register themselves.

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According to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, special camps will be organised at all polling booths in the district.

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District Electoral Officer Dalwinderjit Singh appealed to all voters and eligible youth to visit their respective polling booths and verify their names in the electoral rolls.

Those eligible to vote can apply for registration as new voters by filling out Form No. 6.

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The District Electoral Officer said all recognised political parties had been informed in writing about the campaign.

Additionally, all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been instructed to ensure the smooth functioning of the camps.