Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Amritsar, September 10

The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday nabbed two former inspectors of the Punjab Roadways in a 16-month-old corruption case.

The duo were identified as Raj Kumar Raju of Pathankot and Tarsem Singh of Hoshiarpur. Raju was posted at the Amritsar depot of the Punjab Roadways and Tarsem Singh at its Jalandhar depot.

They were booked following a probe by the Vigilance Bureau into taking bribes for changing timings of running of passenger buses from the bus stand for benefitting private buses. “The two former employees were found accused of changing the departure timings of government buses in order to benefit private buses,” said Varinder Singh, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, here. Since the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC by the Vigilance Bureau on April 30 last year, the accused had been evading arrest.

Raj Kumar was hiding in the residence of his brother in Gurdaspur while Tarsem surrendered before the Vigilance Bureau. Both of them were arrested and further interrogation was on.