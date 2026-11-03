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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: 279 families get ownership papers

Amritsar: 279 families get ownership papers

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:22 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Minister Harbhajan Singh
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Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday distributed ownership documents to 279 beneficiaries under the Punjab Government’s ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme at village Malowal in his Assembly constituency.

Of the beneficiaries, 213 belonged to Malowal village and 66 to Sangrawan village.

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Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh said the state government was committed to providing basic amenities to people and safeguarding their rights. He said the scheme was an important step towards granting legal ownership of houses to people.

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He added that the initiative would enable beneficiaries to secure legal ownership of their properties, fulfilling a long-pending demand. The government was implementing such welfare schemes with transparency and dedication to improve people’s standard of living.

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