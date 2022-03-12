Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Majitha Road police have booked three Assistant Sub-Inspectors, among seven cops, after an attempt-to-murder-and-robbery accused fled from their custody in Government Dental College four days ago.

A complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday following which a case was registered under Sections 223 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for dereliction in duty.

According to ASI Amrik Singh, Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, of Bhagwanpur village in Batala escaped from the college on March 7.

Those booked were identified as ASI Sukhdev Singh, ASI Gurlal Singh, ASI Jaswinder Singh, HC Sukhdev Singh, Punjab Home Guard jawans Amrik Singh, Paramjit Singh and Lovepreet Singh.

In his complaint to the police, ASI Amrik Singh said Jagdish was booked by Batala police in a case under Sections 307, 379-B (2), 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He said before he was arrested, he met with an accident on March 2 and was admitted to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital next day.

He said from GNDH, he was referred to Government Dental College on Majitha Road, where he was admitted to the surgical ward.

During his treatment, the police deputed cops to guard him.

However, he slipped away from the hospital after dodging the police team.