Amritsar: 30 nominated for police awards

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Thirty city police personnel, who went beyond the call of duty in maintaining law and order and made huge drug recoveries, were nominated for rewards. This was informed by Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh during the general parade at the Police Lines parade ground here on Tuesday. On the occasion, while 17 cops were given appreciation letters for their work. Around 250 cops participated in the general parade, which included gazetted officers, SHOs, chowki in-charges and staff of different police stations. Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming festival season, a mock drill by bomb disposal, anti-sabotage teams and sniffers dogs were also held. TNS

Gold jewellery, cash stolen

Amritsar: An unidentified person burgled a house on Court Road here on Monday. Sarabjit Singh, owner of the house, said while his wife was away to her office, he had gone to Kapurthala for some work. He said when he returned home around 2.15pm, he saw the kitchen window broken. Once in, he found Rs 30,000, two gold necklaces of his wife, four gold rings, a gold ‘kara’ kept in the back room stolen. Besides, jewellery and cash were also missing from the locker of the room on the upper floor. The police have registered a case. TNS

NGO director honoured

Amritsar: Dr Atamjeet Kaur, director (North Zone), Mother India Care (a national repute NGO), was honoured by the Education Council of India on the eve of birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently. She was honoured for her outstanding achievement and distinguished services to society and the country. She provides education to children of a slum area, besides boasting a world record of writing 551 poems in 48 hours. Her name is recorded in the World Book of Records. Mother India Care has been working in the direction of making reforms for bringing down road fatalities in India by 2030. The organisation is also providing employment opportunities to various aspirants across India. TNS

Man hurt after being shot at

Tarn Taran: Three armed robbers shot at a rehri-puller near Aladinpur village on National Highway No.54 here on Sunday night. The victim was injured in the incident. The robbers took along his mobile before fleeing the spot. The injured, identified as Amarpreet Singh, was admitted at a local private hospital. A resident of Chutala village, Malook Singh, father of the victim, in his complaint to the local Sadar police, said his son Amarpreet Singh, who is a fruit seller, received bullet injuries in his right shoulder. He said Amarpreet Singh was present on the spot when three armed robbers appeared there and fired at him to rob him of cash, but he was carrying no cash. The robbers took along his mobile and drove away on this motorcycle. The police have registered a case and robbers were yet to be identified.