Amritsar: 300 mobile phones traced in two months

The Amritsar Rural Police have returned 300 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners in the past two months.

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The police said the mobile phones were recovered from various districts of Punjab as well as from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the initiative reflected the Punjab Police’s commitment to citizen-centric policing.