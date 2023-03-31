Amritsar: 4 nabbed for damaging cars

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Panic gripped the Islamabad area when four youth damaged windowpanes of cars with sticks and bricks and fled here Wednesday night. The police with the help of the CCTV footage identified the miscreants who turned to be juveniles. They were arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Awareness camp on traffic held

Amritsar: The traffic education cell on Thursday held a traffic awareness camp at the Vallah vegetable market. The traffic cops asked the shopkeepers and those entering the market to park their vehicles properly. The cops also asked those driving gharookas and makeshift vehicles not to use them. The shopkeepers were asked not to encroach upon public land.