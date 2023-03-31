Amritsar: 4 nabbed for damaging cars

Amritsar: Panic gripped the Islamabad area when four youth damaged windowpanes of cars with sticks and bricks and fled here Wednesday night. The police with the help of the CCTV footage identified the miscreants who turned to be juveniles. They were arrested and later released on bail. TNS
Awareness camp on traffic held
Amritsar: The traffic education cell on Thursday held a traffic awareness camp at the Vallah vegetable market. The traffic cops asked the shopkeepers and those entering the market to park their vehicles properly. The cops also asked those driving gharookas and makeshift vehicles not to use them. The shopkeepers were asked not to encroach upon public land.
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot