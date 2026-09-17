Amritsar: 4 pistols seized; probe launched

After recovering four pistols along with magazines during a checking drive, the Amritsar rural police launched an investigation into the suspected supply network behind the illegal weapons.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, confirmed the seizure, saying a probe was in progress. The police have taken the seized weapons into possession and their source, intended recipients and possible links with arms smugglers are being investigated.

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According to information, the police got a tip-off that someone had got the weapons smuggled from Pakistan through a drone and said the consignment was lying in the fields near Attari stadium. The recovery assumes significance amid the heightened security along the border.