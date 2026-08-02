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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Rs 40 cr for markets’ infra upgrade; traders hail move

Amritsar: Rs 40 cr for markets’ infra upgrade; traders hail move

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The government has approved a special fund of Rs 40 crore to upgrade infrastructure in markets across the state. Out of the total allocation, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for urban and rural areas of Amritsar district, while Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for Tarn Taran district.

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Punjab State Traders Commission member and Majha zone incharge Sheetal Juneja welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister and chairman of the Punjab State Traders Commission Harpal Singh Cheema.

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Juneja said the funding would help complete works planned under the scheme, including construction of modern public toilets, repair and upgrading of market roads, improvement of electricity infrastructure, and development of other essential civic amenities.

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He said the initiative would not only improve facilities for traders but also benefit customers and the general public by creating cleaner, safer and better equipped marketplaces.

Juneja added that the government remained committed to the welfare of the trading community.

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