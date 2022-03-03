Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The re-carpeting of several city roads, which were proposed to be re-carpeted under the Rs46-crore project, would get delayed for a few months as the approval from the Local Government Department is still pending.

The project has been hanging fire for the last one year. Residents were hoping that the MC would re-carpet the roads before the Assembly election, but the Local Bodies Department did not give the approval. Now, MC officials are hopeful that after the election results, the MC will get the nod from the department and tenders would be allotted.

Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineer, Civil Wing of the MC, said, “We have sent the project for financial vetting to the Local Bodies Department. We hope the department will start the project after March 10. The tenders would be allotted soon and we will start the work within one month.”

The MC had initiated the e-tendering process of the project in April 2021. The Local Bodies Department had rejected the proposal twice after financial vetting. Now the case has again been forwarded to the department after removing all the objections. The officials are hopeful that they will get nod this time.

Around 70 road stretches were proposed to be re-carpeted under this project. The roads that need urgent repairs are: New Kot Mit Singh Road, Temple Colony Road, Dairy Complex Road, Gobindgarh Fort Road, Civil Hospital Road, Guru Harkishan School Road, Janata Colony Road, Khazana Gate to Hakima, Bhagtanwala to Gilwali, Gilwali to Chattiwind, Sultanwind to Hansli, Hansli to Ghee Mandi, Gilwali to Chattiwind, Bari Gate to Lahori Gate, Court Road, Kachari Chowk to Hartej Hospital, Gumtala Bypass, Race Course Road, Fatehgarh Churian Road, Guru Gobind Singh Chowk to Power Colony Majitha Road, SSSS Chowk to Hussain Pura, Maqbool Road, Rani Ka Bagh, Sadar police station, Bhandari Bridge to Kachari Chowk, Queens Road, Cooper Road, Joshi Colony Main Road, Jamun Wali Road, Basant Avenue Main Road, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Lawrence Road, 88-feet Road, Bhagat Kabir Marg, Dasondha Singh Road, Old Jail Road, Albert Road, Taylor Road, Ranjit Avenue Main Road, Joda Phatak to GT Road, New Golden Avenue Road, Islam Ganj Road, Abadi Shivala Road, Main Shivala Road, Main Krishna Square, 100-feet Road and Guru Ravidas Marg.