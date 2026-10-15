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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: 4th accused in ASI attack case nabbed

Amritsar: 4th accused in ASI attack case nabbed

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:56 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Photo caption: Surat police arrested two senior resident doctors over alleged ragging of a first-year medical student who died by suicide in August. Image credit/iStock
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The Amritsar rural police have arrested the fourth accused in the murderous attack on ASI Sukhchain Singh posted with the Government Railway Police here.

Identified as Baljit Singh of Gulgarh village, the accused had allegedly made the video of the attack on the police official.

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One of the accused, Sahib Singh, alias Guri, a resident of Khanwal village in Ajnala, was injured during an encounter when he was taken to the spot to recreate the crime scene on Monday.

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Earlier, the police arrested Simarjit Singh of Gulgarh village, while the fourth accused, Baljit Singh of Chak Dogra village, who had got the accused in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, was brought on production warrants and arrested in the case. Sahib Singh had opened fire at the ASI, while Simarjit was riding the bike used in the crime. The ASI was shot at on the evening of October 4 while he was returning home after duty hours.

The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler backed by the ISI, operating under the pseudonym Rana, who had promised a reward of Rs 10 lakh for carrying out the attack. However, the accused allegedly received nothing in return for the crime.

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