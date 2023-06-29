Amritsar: Rs 5 lakh aid for needy students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: AFormer professor of Punjabi Studies School of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Suhindarbir has presented an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the university to provide scholarships to meritorious and needy students of the Punjabi Department in memory of his late wife Harcharan Kaur. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, dean of academic affairs Prof Sarbjot Singh Bahl, registrar Prof Karanjit Singh Kahlon, and head of Punjabi Studies School Dr Manjinder Singh was also present on the occasion. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the work done by Suhindarbir for the welfare of the students. He said with Suhindarbir's efforts several students would be able to get higher education in the state. Sharing more information in this regard, the head of Punjabi Studies School, Dr Manjinder Singh said that this amount presented by Suhindarbir will be deposited to establish an endowment fund in the name of late Harcharan Kaur and the amount of interest earned from it every year will be given as scholarship to selected meritorious and needy students of the Punjabi Department.

156 participate in edu webinar

A webinar on 'Case Studies and Stimulating Invention' was organised at Khalsa College of Pharmacy. College Director-Principal RK Dhawan, Prof Inderbir Singh, head, Department of Chitkara College of Pharmacy from Chitkara University, Patiala, participated as the chief guest and threw light on the introduction of different IPR case studies and inspirational inventions. As many as 156 students of Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology participated in the educational webinar. Dr Inderbir Singh said the purpose of the programme was to collect important details related to any field and make the information about the research public through website or otherwise. Dr Inderbir Singh also shared several tips on how to become efficient in your work in the field. He said that sharing important information about the future and its structure of many unknown objects, nature, interesting issues, science, etc. E-certificates were also issued to the participants on the occasion.