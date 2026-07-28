Amritsar: 55-yr-old patient gets relief from bilateral varicose vein condition

The Department of Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has made remarkable progress in the treatment of patients suffering from vascular-related disorders such as bilateral varicose veins (swollen and tortuous veins). Bilateral varicose vein is a condition wherein blood struggles to flow back to the heart correctly.

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In this case, a 55-year-old patient from Amritsar was facing a tough time as he had been experiencing pain in his legs due to bilateral varicose veins, heaviness and swelling. His skin also darkening around his ankles. Unable to bear the pain, the patient approached Ravul Jindal, director, Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, recently.

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An ultrasound of the leg revealed incompetent valves of the leg. Jindal conducted successful laser treatment of the diseased vein with laser ablation and foam sclerotherapy of varicosities.