Amritsar: 7-Day Yuva Aapda Mitra Training ends

The seven-day disaster management training programme under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) concluded with a valedictory ceremony at Shri Guru Arjan Dev Government College, Tarn Taran, on Monday. Fifty NSS volunteers from the district completed the programme and were trained as first responders to handle emergencies.

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The final day featured specialised practical sessions, including training on managing animal bites. Experts educated volunteers on identifying different snake species, distinguishing between venomous and non-venomous bites and administering first aid in cases of snake bites, dog attacks and scorpion stings.

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A multi-disaster mock drill was also conducted on the college campus, simulating real-life emergency situations. The volunteers demonstrated rescue techniques under the Incident Response System (IRS), displaying effective coordination, prompt decision-making and emergency response skills.

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During the valedictory ceremony, outstanding volunteers were felicitated for their performance. All 50 participants received completion certificates and disaster responder identity cards, formally inducting them into the state’s youth disaster response force.

Addressing the gathering, YAMS Punjab Course Coordinator Ankur Sharma lauded the volunteers for their dedication and enthusiasm in the events whenever calle d to particpate.