Amritsar: 7 mobiles seized from inmates

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked seven jail inmates for allegedly possessing mobile phones in the Amritsar Central Jail. The jail authorities seized seven cellphones from inmates during a search operation on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Kapil, Mani Singh and Sarabjit Singh. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against them. TNS
Man held with intoxicants
Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested Harinder Singh of Kiampura village in Ajnala for allegedly possessing 470 intoxicant tablets. He was arrested from outer periphery of the village. During his inspection, the policemen seized sedative pills from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect