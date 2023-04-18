Amritsar: 7 mobiles seized from inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked seven jail inmates for allegedly possessing mobile phones in the Amritsar Central Jail. The jail authorities seized seven cellphones from inmates during a search operation on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Kapil, Mani Singh and Sarabjit Singh. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against them. TNS

Man held with intoxicants

Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested Harinder Singh of Kiampura village in Ajnala for allegedly possessing 470 intoxicant tablets. He was arrested from outer periphery of the village. During his inspection, the policemen seized sedative pills from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.