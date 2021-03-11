Amritsar: 7-yr-old girl violated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a locality on the 88-feet stretch near the Majitha road on Sunday. The accused committed the crime when the girl was playing outside the house. The mother of the victim has lodged a complaint with the police and a case is being registered. The police said the medical examination of the girl was being conducted and action would be taken. TNS

Firing creates panic at Toll Plaza

Tarn Taran: Three Fortuner borne men fired at a car going ahead of them at the Usman Toll Plaza that led to panic on Friday night. The victims managed to escape by changing their route. The assailants also managed to flee the spot. Tejinderpal Singh, a resident of Usman, has lodged a complaint with the Sarhali police in this regard. Tejinderpal along with his friend Satnam Singh were in the cae and were going back to their village, when they were attacked. They somehow managed to escape by changing the route, but their vehicle was badly damaged. Police officer Sub-Inspector Charan Singh said a case under Section 307, 427 and 34 of the IPC was registered in this regard. OC

8 arrested with 426-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: Eight persons, including two women, were arrested from different places by the police on Sunday with 426-gm heroin from them. The Verowal police arrested Dalbir Kaur of Mianwind village along with her son Manjit Singh Gora and recovered 65-gm heroin from them. The local city police party headed by ASI Vipin Kumar arrested Manpreet Kaur of the local Jaswant Singh Mohalla and recovered 50-gm heroin from her. The Chhola Sahib police, too, arrested two motorcyclists and recovered 265-gm heroin from them. The accused have been identified as Tarsem Singh Sema of Chamba Kalan and Kashmir Singh Bola of Chhola Sahib. Satinderpal Singh Kiri and Jagroop Singh of Mianawind were arrested by the Verowal police with 40-gm heroin. The accused were on a motorcycle. Gurpreet Singh of Chuslewar village was arrested with 6-gm heroin and drug money worth Rs 16,000, which he had procured after selling drugs. The police concerned have registered cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. oc

Six cell phones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated six mobile phones from the high-security jail complex. The police have booked two prisoners for possessing two mobile phones while four cell phones were found abandoned. Prabhdayal Singh, Assistant Superintendent (Jail), said the seizure was made during a surprise checking on Sunday. A case under Sections 42, 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered. TNS

Intoxicating tablets seized

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested two persons, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Bhinder village and Maninder Singh, alias Munshi, of Vallah, and recovered 490 intoxicating pills from their possession. They were travelling in a car when they were intercepted by the Vallah police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. Meanwhile, the Verka police nabbed Mandeep Singh and Jatinder Singh of Verka for allegedly possessing 155 intoxicating tablets. A case has been registered.