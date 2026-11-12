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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: 8-yr-old reunited with family by railway staff

Amritsar: 8-yr-old reunited with family by railway staff

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:46 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The family with the boy.
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Bringing cheer, ticket examiners today helped a family from Mirthal reunite with their eight-year-old.

The child’s parents said as they reached the railway station, they realised their son, Lovely, was missing.

In the city to offer prayers at the Golden Temple, the boy’s father contacted the Chief Ticket Inspector, who traced the child and brought him safely to the enquiry office. Following which, the child was reunited with the family in the presence of GRP personnel.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Freight) Paramdeep Singh Saini commended the staff.

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