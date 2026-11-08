Amritsar: 90 patrol teams on guard, checks intensified in 130 spots for peaceful festivities

The police have stepped up security in the city and rural areas for peaceful festivities.

Checks have been intensified at 130 locations across the city, with 90 police teams on patrol duty. Officials said a quick-response teams had also been put in place to ensure that police teams reached the spot within five minutes of receiving information about any incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said paramilitary personnel, apart from the reserve police force, will guard the holy city.

Senior police officials, including the DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, apart from SHOs, have been directed to remain alert. The city has been divided into three zones, with security in these being supervised by DCPs and ADCP rank officials.

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With arms and drugs continuing to sneak into the Indian territory from across the border, the Amritsar Rural Police have intensified joint patrolling with the Border Security Force (BSF) in the border belt.

Police teams have also stepped up surveillance and security in villages located along the International Border.SP (Operations), Amritsar Rural, Gagandeep Singh said the police were already on high alert, but security had been further tightened in view of recent seizures

of large consignments

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of narcotics and sophisticated weapons.

Joint patrolling, intensified checking and increased surveillance in border villages were part of the measures to thwart any possible threat during the festive season. The police have also urged the residents to remain vigilant. Special security arrangements have been made at the railway station, Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal, Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and major markets which are witnessing heavy rush ahead of the festival.

The traffic police have drawn up a separate plan to regulate traffic in crowded markets and on major roads.

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The police have also intensified special nakas, vehicle checking, foot patrolling and PCR surveillance in crowded areas. Hotels, guest houses, inns and paying guest accommodations are being checked, with police teams scrutinising check-in and check-out registers to verify the identities of visitors from outside the city.

The officials also held a flag march across all three police zones. The march covered prominent and sensitive locations, including the Heritage Street, Hall Gate and Ranjit Avenue, to reinforce public confidence and demonstrate police preparedness.