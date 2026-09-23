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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar AAP MLAs kick off door-to-door poll campaign

Amritsar AAP MLAs kick off door-to-door poll campaign

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu with residents during the door-to-door campaign in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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Amritsar AAP MLAs on Tuesday went door-to-door, two days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the party’s election campaign, “Mann De Munafe,” from Dhuri.

They highlighted the AAP government’s achievements in its tenure. Explaining the campaign, they said the drive focused on “positive” elements and showcased the work carried out during the party’s tenure.

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They added that the party would reach out to every household, sharing details of the initiatives implemented since 2022.

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Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO went door-to-door in Rasulpur Kalan village, which falls under his Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency. He also distributed health cards under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana to 454 beneficiary families.

He noted that due to the provision of 300 units of free electricity per month, more than 90 per cent of domestic consumers were receiving zero-electricity bills. He added that the government was also providing financial assistance to women.

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Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal went door-to-door in Kot Gurbaksh village within his constituency.

Dhaliwal said the Punjab Government was providing direct financial benefits to families through various welfare schemes.

In Amritsar West constituency, MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu conduct a door-to-door outreach in Ward No. 79, Azad Nagar, Het Ram Colony and Narayangarh.

During the outreach, information was shared with residents about the work undertaken by the Punjab Government since 2022 and the benefits being provided to people through various government schemes.

Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong too launched the drive from Pheruman village.

He said the government was making continuous efforts to ensure that people got access to government services and welfare schemes.

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