Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday received a major boost in Majha region with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries reposing faith in it.

The senior AAP leaders joined the SAD in the presence of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Among those who were inducted into the SAD on Thursday include Capt Bikramjit Singh Pahuwind, who was one the founding members of AAP in Punjab. He also served as the president of the ex-servicemen wing of AAP.

Majithia announced to appoint him as the spokesman of SAD as well as vice-president of the party.

Similarly, AAP youth wing vice-president Jaideep Singh, son of former legislator Parminder Singh Sandhu, also joined the SAD. He was also appointed as senior vice-president of Youth Akali Dal. Jaideep said he was promised candidature from Rajasansi by AAP, but later chose to sell the ticket as it has been doing in the past.

Majithia also inducted AAP minority wing leader Amar Masih into the SAD along with his followers. Senior SAD leader and party candidate from Khemkaran — Virsa Singh Valtoha was also present.

15K fake votes in Amritsar North, says Kunwar Vijay Pratap

Amritsar: Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP candidate from the Amritsar North constituency, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that there were around 15,000 fake votes in the constituency. He alleged that most of the double votes were related to Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Sunil Dutti.He urged the District Electoral Officer to get the voter list verified and lodge separate FIRs in this connection. He said AAP’s task force would keep an eye on every polling booth to prevent fake voting. “The votes of one family of House No 47b of Booth No 36 of the North constituency were also formed from North and also from West, while they are residents of West constituency,” Singh alleged. He said within three days, a team would be deployed to expose the irregularities in the elections. Among others who were present on the occasion included former president Parminder Singh Sethi, Munish Agarwal, Gulzar Singh Bittu, advocate Harminder Arora, Sheetal Juneja, Inderpreet Singh, district media in-charge Vikramjit Vicky and Palwinder Prince. TNS

Poll observers meet party representatives

Tarn Taran: Sujata Sahu and Ravindera S Jagtap, General Election Observers deputed by the ECI for the district, conducted a meeting with the representatives of different political parties on Thursday and apprised them of the instructions of the ECI. They said in case a candidate or political party fails to abide by the instructions, it would be brought to the SC notice. They said no candidate was allowed to exceed his election expenditure above Rs40 lakh. OC