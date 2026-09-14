Amritsar-Abu Dhabi direct flight from October 29

Air India Express will start a direct flight between Amritsar and Abu Dhabi from October 29, offering a new connectivity option for passengers travelling between Punjab and the United Arab Emirates.

The flight will operate three times a week on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to booking details available on the airline’s website and travel portals.

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The flight will depart from Amritsar at 8.40 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 11.50 pm the same day. The return flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 12.55 am on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays and reach Amritsar at 6.15 am. The scheduled flying time is about four hours and 40 minutes from Amritsar and three hours and 50 minutes on the return sector.

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Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, said the new service would particularly benefit workers, families and business travellers who frequently travel between Punjab and Abu Dhabi.

“Many passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi have to either fly from Delhi or travel from Amritsar to Dubai or Sharjah and continue their journey by road. Direct connectivity will save time and reduce travel costs and inconvenience,” he said.

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Yogesh Kamra, convener of the initiative, said the new service would further strengthen Amritsar’s position as Punjab’s international gateway. With the addition of Abu Dhabi, connectivity between Amritsar and the UAE is expected to reach 31 weekly flights each way to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to changes in airline schedules, he said.

He also urged Air India Express and other Indian carriers to introduce direct flights from Amritsar to more destinations in the Gulf, including Muscat and Kuwait, where a large number of Punjabis live and work.