Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Amritsar, February 27
Aam Aadmi Party leader and RTI activist Suresh Sharma alleged embezzlement in the street light project implemented under the Smart City mission.
He alleged that a project worth Rs35.75 crore was allotted to a private firm to install street lights in the city. The firm was supposed to install 66,226 LED street lights in the city within six months.
“As per rules, the contractor should prepare the record of locations where street lights have been installed. The Smart City Limited has approved the bills without getting the location record. We found that the firm didn’t install 66,226 lights in the city,” Sharma said.
As per the tender document, there should be 66,226 automatic on-off switches and 1,104 three-phase Centralised Control Monitoring System (CCMS) installed in the city. But the authorities violated rules and installed single phase panels instead of CCMS. The item finalised in the tender can’t be replaced, he claimed.
He said they have written to the CEO of the Smart City and Director Local Bodies to stop the payment to the private firm and conduct an inquiry in this regard. He also demanded action against officials and employees in this case.
