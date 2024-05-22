Amritsar: Administration issues heatwave advisory

Amritsar, May 21
In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, the district Health Department has issued an advisory for the general public asking them to take ample precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh said people should increase intake of fluids and stay hydrated, especially before going out in the open.
Dr Singh said one should drink lemonade, which provides the required salts to the body, to stay hydrated. “People should avoid going out in the open in the afternoon (particularly from 12pm to 3pm) if possible. If it is inevitable to step out of the house then one must cover his head to avoid exposure to sun,” he said.
The Civil Surgeon added that though increased intake of fluids is advised, the residents must avoid carbonated drinks. Those stepping out of the house must wear light-coloured clothes, avoid going out during peak hours (12pm to 3pm) and do not forget to carry a water bottle.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation