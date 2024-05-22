Amritsar: Administration issues heatwave advisory

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, the district Health Department has issued an advisory for the general public asking them to take ample precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh said people should increase intake of fluids and stay hydrated, especially before going out in the open.

Dr Singh said one should drink lemonade, which provides the required salts to the body, to stay hydrated. “People should avoid going out in the open in the afternoon (particularly from 12pm to 3pm) if possible. If it is inevitable to step out of the house then one must cover his head to avoid exposure to sun,” he said.

The Civil Surgeon added that though increased intake of fluids is advised, the residents must avoid carbonated drinks. Those stepping out of the house must wear light-coloured clothes, avoid going out during peak hours (12pm to 3pm) and do not forget to carry a water bottle.

