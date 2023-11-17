Amritsar Admn appoints patwaris in 26 revenue circles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

The district administration has appointed patwaris in 26 revenue circles to deal with the situation arising out of regular patwaris relinquishing the additional charge of their circles in protest.

Officials of the district administration stated that the new appointments would help people in getting their work done from their respective patwar circles which were affected by the regular patwaris giving up charge of their additional circles around two months ago.

The new appointments have been made from the retired patwaris and kanungos of the revenue department. District administration officials stated that the new appointments would provide respite to the people in revenue circles where there was no permanent patwari earlier.