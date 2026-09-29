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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar admn issues dos and don’ts for paddy growers

Amritsar admn issues dos and don’ts for paddy growers

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:50 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The Centre has fixed the price of paddy at ~2,461 per quintal for the current season. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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With the onset of kharif season, the district administration has urged farmers to not go for early harvest as it could affect the crop procurement.

They have also been advised to bring properly dried produce to mandis for hassle-free procurement.

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Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the Centre had prescribed 17 per cent as the maximum permissible moisture content for paddy procurement. "If the moisture level in the crop exceeds the prescribed limit, the farmers may face difficulty in selling their produce at procurement centres," he added.

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The DC asked the farmers to ensure that the harvested paddy was free of moisture and met the prescribed procurement standards.

The Centre has fixed the price of paddy at Rs 2,461 per quintal for the current season.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Agriculture Officer and the District Mandi Officer to hold special awareness camps in villages across the district and educate farmers about the prescribed moisture limit.

He said combine operators should undertake paddy harvesting only between 10 am and 6 pm.

The administration has asked the farmers and combine operators to follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure smooth harvesting and procurement operations in the district.

The district administration has also called upon

agriculture and mandi officials to keep spreading awareness on moisture requirements and harvesting timings among farmers coming from remote areas.

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