Amritsar: After portal, govt schools to get trained career guidance teachers

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), organised a day long training programme for career nodal teachers of government high and senior secondary schools in Amritsar district to strengthen career guidance and counselling services.

The initiative aims to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills to guide students of Classes IX to XII in exploring career opportunities and making informed decisions about their future.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the School Education Department has introduced a dedicated career guidance portal to provide students with information on various career pathways. Separate login IDs have been created to enable students to explore career-related information and opportunities.

Advertisement

The training programme was organised under the leadership of District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Harjinder Singh, Deputy District Education Officer Rajesh Khanna and District Guidance Counsellor Sukhpal Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu said the training aimed to strengthen the role of career nodal teachers at the school and block levels. Teachers were familiarised with the career guidance portal and its features, along with ways to use it effectively to ensure students receive timely and relevant information.

Advertisement

The programme covered career nodal teachers from Ajnala-1, Ajnala-2, Chogawan-1 and Chogawan-2 blocks and was held at PM SHRI Senior Secondary School, Harsha Chhina.

Dr Harman and Vaishali Sharma, key resource persons, conducted the sessions, demonstrating the portal’s features and guiding teachers on implementing career guidance activities in their respective schools.

The department aims to establish a robust career guidance support system in government schools by developing a network of trained nodal teachers who can help students understand diverse educational and professional opportunities.

Through such capacity-building initiatives, SCERT seeks to integrate structured career guidance into school education and ensure students receive the support needed to plan their academic and professional journeys.