Amritsar: Aided school staff voice anger over pay delay

Resentment among teachers and non-teaching employees of aided schools in Punjab has reached a flashpoint, with Jaswinder Singh, president of the Aided School Union, Punjab, announcing a “do-or-die” battle for their financial and service-related rights. Ajay C, secretary of the Aided School Union, Punjab, and a teacher at DAV School, Hathi Gate, said the employees had note received salary for the past six months.

Advertisement

Delayed salary disbursement has emerged as the most pressing issue in recent years, while the long-term demand remains the merger of aided school employees into government service and parity in service conditions. Punjab has more than 400 government-aided schools employing thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff. Since these schools rely heavily on government grants while remaining under private management, disputes over funding, salary disbursement and employment status have persisted.

Advertisement

“The AAP government has failed to ensure timely payment of our salaries, pushing us into severe financial distress. Repeated meetings with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the Education Minister have yielded no results. We are now compelled to hold a massive rally outside the office of the Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab, on July 21. If our demands are not accepted immediately, this agitation will force the government to act,” said Jaswinder Singh.

Advertisement

Referring to the last meeting of the organisation with the Cabinet Sub-Committee on June 4 at the office of the Punjab Finance Minister, Jaswinder Singh said departmental officials had been directed to immediately release grants for the January-March 2026 period without waiting for the audit report. “It is unfortunate that even after one-and-a-half months, these grants have not been released. Aided school employees across Punjab have been pushed to the brink of starvation and this protest has been launched against this delay,” he said.

He further said the advance grant for the period from April to December 2026 has also not been released, fuelling widespread resentment among employees.

Advertisement

The union is also demanding that aided school employees be merged into government service or, until such a decision is taken, that a transfer policy be implemented to allow staff serving in hardship-affected schools to be deputed to other government schools or institutions. Union leaders said the proposal has been under consideration for a long time, but no concrete action has been taken by the department.

The employees also alleged that retired aided school staff have not been issued Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), retirement benefits remain pending, arrears have not been released and promotions have been delayed.

The union has sought parity with government school teachers in matters relating to pay, promotions, pensions and other service benefits, arguing that although aided schools are privately managed, they perform a public educational function supported by government funding. The issue has also led to litigation over pension and service benefits. While the government maintains that the release of grants and salaries depends on budgetary allocations and administrative processes, teachers in more than 200 aided schools fear prolonged financial uncertainty could eventually force some institutions to shut down.