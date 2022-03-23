Amritsar: Air passenger held with 544-gm gold

Amritsar, March 22
A UP-based man who returned from Dubai was arrested with 544.5-gm gold at the airport here. He made gold capsules and hid it in his rectum to escape from the authorities.
He is a native of Rampur in UP and arrived by an Indigo flight 6E 48 from Sharjah, which landed here at 10 am on Monday. He was intercepted by the Customs officials after finding his activities suspicious. During checking, three capsules of gold weighing 659-gm were found concealed in his rectum. After refining it, 544.5-gm gold worth Rs28.8 lakh was recovered. He was arrested and further probe is on. —
