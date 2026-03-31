Amritsar airport alters flight schedule for runway, airfield infrastructure upgrade

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced a temporary change in flight operations at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International (SGRDJI) Airport for the upcoming summer schedule, citing extensive runway and airfield infrastructure works.

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According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by AAI, the airport runway will remain non-operational from 13.45 hours to 21.45 hours between April 1 and September 27. During this daily closure window, no flight operations will take place and all airlines have revised their schedules accordingly. Flights will operate outside the notified hours in compliance with the NOTAM.

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Airport officials said the move is aimed at facilitating critical upgrades, including runway recarpeting, development of Runway End Safety Areas (RESA), replacement of Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL), and installation of an Integrated Lighting Control and Monitoring System (ILCMS).

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At present, the airport handles 62 flights in the summer schedule, including 40 domestic and 22 international services. Domestically, Amritsar is connected to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kulu, Srinagar and Pune, while international routes include Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Birmingham, London Gatwick, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Bangkok.

Airport Director Bhupinder Singh said the 3,658-metre-long runway, capable of handling wide-bodied Category E aircraft such as Boeing 747-800, requires mandatory recarpeting to ensure safe and smooth operations. The work will be carried out in two layers of 50 mm thickness across the full 60-metre width of the runway. The runway will be restored for operations daily after 21.45 hours with all visual aids in place.

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In addition, the overrun areas will also be recarpeted to enhance safety during emergency situations such as overshoot or undershoot of aircraft.

The RESA on both ends of the runway (16 and 34) will be upgraded in line with guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The AAI also plans to replace over 2,000 conventional AGL lights with energy-efficient LED lighting systems, which offer higher illumination and longer operational life of over 50,000 hours. The lighting upgrade will support the airport’s Category III status, enabling aircraft operations in low visibility and dense fog conditions.

Further, the installation of ILCMS will allow real-time monitoring of the entire airfield lighting system from the control room and Air Traffic Control (ATC). At present, physical inspection of lighting systems before each landing in low visibility takes up to 30 minutes. With ILCMS, faults can be detected and rectified instantly, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing delays.

AAI officials stated that the planned works are essential for maintaining high safety standards and enhancing long-term operational efficiency at the airport. Passengers have been advised to check updated flight schedules with their respective airlines before travel and allow extra time to accommodate any changes.

The authority has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and sought cooperation from passengers and stakeholders during the maintenance period.